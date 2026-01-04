Winter smog pushes Rjy air quality into severe zone

Rajamahendravaram: Rajamahendravaram, once recognised as one of the country’s cleanest cities in terms of air quality, is witnessing a worrying decline in atmospheric conditions, causing concern among residents and experts. Known for its location along the Godavari, greenery and calm environment, the city has seen a sharp deterioration in air quality since the last week of December.

Air Quality Index data show that the city slipped from the ‘unhealthy’ category into the ‘severe’ range within days. On January 3, AQI levels stood at 211 at around 11 am and improved marginally to 185 by evening. On the same day, Vijayawada recorded an AQI of 195, while Delhi stood at 197. The situation was more alarming on December 29 and 30, when Rajamahendravaram’s AQI touched 274, classified as severe and highly harmful to health.

During this period, particulate matter levels were significantly high, with PM10 at 232 micrograms per cubic metre and PM2.5 at 164 micrograms per cubic metre. Early January readings continued to fluctuate between 164 and 230, indicating persistently poor air quality. Health experts warn that such conditions pose serious risks, particularly to children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems. Environmental expert Dr Tallavajhala Patanjali Sastry attributed the spike mainly to winter conditions, including low wind speeds, cooler temperatures and temperature inversion, which traps pollutants near the ground. Reduced rainfall, rising vehicular traffic, highway movement, construction dust, industrial emissions and quarrying activity have further aggravated the problem.

The situation marks a sharp contrast to October 2022, when the World Air Quality Index ranked Rajamahendravaram among the top 10 cities in Asia with the best air quality, the only Indian city to feature in that list.

Experts caution that while the city is not among India’s most polluted, the recent trends underline the need for immediate pollution control measures to prevent further deterioration.