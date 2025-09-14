With 14 crore members, BJP is world’s largest political party: JP Nadda

The BJP is the world's largest political party with 14 crore members, the party’s national president J. P. Nadda said here on Sunday.

He said that the party’s 14 crore members include two crore active members.

He was addressing a public meeting organised by the BJP to mark the culmination of the Saradhyam yatra of the party’s Andhra Pradesh unit president, P.V.N. Madhav.

Nadda said that with 240 Lok Sabha members, around 1,500 MLAs and more than 170 MLCs, the BJP is the largest representative party in the country. "We have the NDA governments in 20 states and the BJP governments in 13 states. We are the largest representative party in the country,” he said.

“I want to tell every BJP karyakarta that we are the ones who will shape India’s future and lead the nation towards a Viksit Bharat, guided by the mantra Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,” he said.

Nadda said that in the 11 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the country has witnessed progress in all sectors.

He called the BJP-led NDA regime as "responsible and responsive". “The previous governments were marred by corruption, family-centric and politics of non-performance, but during the last 11 years, there has been politics of performance and accountable government,” he said.

The BJP chief said the BJP members should be proud that they come from a party which has an ideological base.

He stated that the party fulfilled its commitments by scrapping Article 370, constructing the Ram temple, repealing triple talaq, and amending the Waqf Board Act.

He mentioned that when NDA came to power at the Centre in 2014, the Indian economy ranked 11th in the world, but it has now become the fourth largest economy. “Soon India will become the third largest economy in the world,” he said.

Nadda said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently called the Indian economy a ‘bright spot’.

He also referred to GST 2.0 reforms and said the Modi government had given people a Diwali and Dussehra gift by doing away with two out of four GST slabs.

He claimed that the country was marching ahead under the leadership of PM Modi. Nadda said all sectors, including the economy, defence, exports and manufacturing, have seen tremendous growth. He said India had emerged as the world’s pharmacy.

Alleging that the previous government of the YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh was corrupt and there was no governance in the state, the BJP chief thanked the people for responding to Prime Minister Modi’s call to change the government and bring the NDA to power.

He stated that under the leadership of PM Modi and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the state was marching ahead on the path of progress.

Listing out the developmental works undertaken in Andhra Pradesh, Nadda said the Centre has provided Rs 15,000 crore for the construction of the capital Amaravati.

Referring to the institutions sanctioned by the Centre, he said that Andhra Pradesh is transforming into an education hub.

Nadda said the length of the national highways in Andhra Pradesh has doubled, while Rs 3,500 crore was allocated for urban development under the AMRUT scheme. Kakinada, Tirupati and Amaravati are being developed as smart cities.

The Union Minister also stated that 14 ports are being developed in the state. The Centre also gave Rs 625 crore for the development of Bhogapuram Port. It gave the state the South Coastal Railway Zone.