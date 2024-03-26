With no LS ticket in sight Raghurama pins hopes on TDP

Rajamahendravaram: Narasapuram sitting MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju (RRR) has pinned his hopes on the TDP as he could not get BJP ticket.

It is learnt that he is aspiring for a ticket from the Undi Assembly constituency or the Vizianagaram Lok Sabha seat.

Raghurama Krishna Raju clearly announced some days ago that he will re-contest from Narsapuram Lok Sabha constituency from any of the three parties, TDP, BJP or Jana Sena.

Raghurama, who has close relations with all the three parties, is confident that any party will give him a ticket. Recently, he resigned from YSRCP and his MP post. According to reliable information, he was supposed to join the TDP last February. However, it has been learnt through his associates that he did not join the TDP with the idea of contesting from the BJP.

However, Raghurama is alleging that YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conspired through former BJP State president Somu Veerraju to prevent him from getting the BJP seat.

As part of the alliance with the TDP and JSP, the BJP has finalised its candidates for six MP seats from AP. In the alliance, the Vizianagaram MP seat was initially allotted to the BJP, but in the subsequent negotiations, the seat was left and the BJP took Rajampeta.

Thus, Vizianagaram seat went to TDP. His close friends say that the TDP intends to field Raghurama Krishna Raju as its candidate from Vizianagaram.

The TDP also feels that Raghurama must get elected as MP as he has always fought against Jagan Mohan Reddy's irregularities as a YSRCP rebel MP.

A senior TDP leader told The Hans India that Raghurama had also contributed to the legal battle in New Delhi after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest and the TDP will not abandon him. His supporters are campaigning in Bhimavaram that Raghurama will meet Chandrababu Naidu within two days and formally join the TDP.

It was evident well in advance that the BJP will take the Narasapuram Lok Sabha seat and finalise the candidature of B Srinivasa Verma. Neither Raghurama nor the TDP is against the BJP’s decision in this regard.

The TDP leadership is also preparing to give him a chance to get elected as an MLA from Undi constituency in case it cannot provide the ticket to him to contest from Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency.

The TDP key leaders also held discussions with the leaders of the Undi constituencyMantena Rama Raju (MLA candidate announced earlier) and K Shiva Rama Raju on the issue.