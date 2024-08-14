  • Menu
With Srisailam dam gates closed, fishermen venture into Krishna

Srisailam (Nandyal district): Hundreds of fishermen ventured into Srisailam dam for fishing on Tuesday. The dam authorities have closed all gates as the inflows have totally stopped. The fishermen immediately after learning that the gates have been closed, ventured into the water for fishing.

For some time the fishermen have been warned by the dam authorities not to venture into the water while the water was being released. With the closing of gates, hundreds of fishermen at once ventured into the waters to catch fish with boats and nets. With the venturing of fishermen in large numbers a kind of festive atmosphere was witnessed at the dam. The visitors who were present clicked the pictures of the fishermen at the dam.

