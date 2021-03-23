Withdraw delimitation of wards in Nellore: TDP

Nellore: TDP leader Vuchhi Bhuvaneswara Prasad on Monday demanded the authorities to withdraw the delimitation of wards in Nellore Municipal Corporation limits as it was done in an 'unscientific' manner. Vuchhi Bhuvaneswara Prasad, who has been waging a legal battle against serious irregularities in the voters' list, alleged that the civic authorities had accepted the faulty delimitation list of 2019 again in March-2021. He reminded that the High Court had issued stay orders against election to civic body after he filed a petition citing lapses in delimitation process of wards in March last year.

Prasad said that GO No 570 pertaining to delimitation allowed 10 per cent of the variation in the number of voters in the wards but the difference was in thousands in some wards due to interference of YSRCP leaders. There are 5,000 voters in the 17th division and a huge number of 14,929 voters in the first division. While there are 5,000 voters in some divisions, there are more than 6,000 voters in others, he charged.

There were few voters where key leaders of ruling party are contesting and voters from other wards transferred to wards where TD leaders have a stronghold in a bid to defeat them, he alleged.

He said around 2,700 voters have no door numbers and 9,000 votes have been removed from the list. Prasad said 400 voters are living at Moolapeta have been included in the 14th division at Balaji Nagar.