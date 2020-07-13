Withdraw job notification, demand TTD garden outsourced staff

Tirupati: The outsourced employees working in the TTD garden department staged a protest here on Monday demanding the management to withdraw the notification issued for recruitment of 42 gardeners to work in the temples under the control of TTD in YSR Kadapa district. The protesters under the banner of TTD Outsourcing Employees Welfare Association holding placards in support of the demand sat at TTD administrative building, duly following physical distance norm.

Speaking on the occasion, TTD Outsourcing Employees Welfare Association honorary president M Nagarjuna said the TTD instead of going in for recruitment with 75 per cent reservation to Kadapa district candidates fill the required post of 42 gardeners to work in the shrines in that district with the outsourcing employees working in the TTD garden department. He said the eligible outsourcing employees working in TTD should be considered for appointment for the 42 Gardner posts in Kadapa district to do justice to the outsourcing employees working for 15-20 years experience in TTD Garden department in Tirumala and Tirupati. It may be noted here that TTD recently issued notification for recruitment of 42 Gardeners, with 75 percent reservation to locals of Kadapa district in the appointment which stirred controversy with the opposition parties here including TDP, CPM and CPI stoutly opposed it.