Kadapa SP Anburajan directs PSOs to be responsible while discharging duties

Kadapa: Superintendent of police KNN Anburajan advised the Personal Security Officers (PSO's) to alert while discharging responsibilities to VIP. Addressing on the occasion of inaugurating Re Fresher Course training classes organised for PSO's here on Wednesday he said that the job of PSO is very crucial in analysing the situations at the time of VIP make the tours in outside areas.

He said PSO should act very seriously and stubborn while allowing persons in to the house of VIP as there was a possibility of prevailing danger from any corner. He said that and at the same time, PSO's should take care of their health in the interest of their families. He urged them to utilize the weekday program properly. AR ASP Mahesh Kumar, AR DSP Ramanaiah, and others were present.