Woman attempts suicide, admitted to hospital

Tirupati : A middle-aged woman Lakshmi Releases video claiming that JSP leader Kiran Royal failed to repay Rs 1.2 crby consuming a poisonous substance at her house at Bairagipatteda on Saturday.

Before attempting suicide, the woman released a video in which she alleged that JSP leader and Tirupati constituency party in-charge Kiran Royal had taken a total of Rs 1.2 crore from her on various occasions but failed to repay that even after repeated requests.

She claimed that instead of repaying the amount, the JSP leader had taken a promissory note from him stating that she had taken a loan of Rs 30 lakh from him.

Unable to bear his bullying tactics, she decided to commit suicide with a hope that at least her children would get repayment from the JSP leader after her death.

The video which was released on social media created flutter. Lakshmi was rushed to CMC Hospital in Vellore and her condition was stated as serious.

Meanwhile, JSP leader Kiran Royal who was accused of cheating the woman held a media conference hurriedly after the woman’s video went viral to deny cheating the woman.

He further said the woman was a known criminal and faced 6 cases. The JSP leader said YSRCP leaders conspired against him as he was fearlessly attacking former CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and other YSRCP leaders and also led many protests against the YSRCP rule. The YSRCP leaders miffed over his active role in criticising them and also their party chief, saw that the woman made such serious allegations to defame him and politically annihilate him. However, the police has not registered any case so far even after the video has created sensation in the city.