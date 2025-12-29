Cong will stand firmly by loyal workers, says MBNR DCC prez

Mahabubnagar: Reaffirmingthe Congress party’s commitment to its grassroots cadre, Mahabubnagar DCC President Sanjeev Mudiraj declared that the party would stand firmly by those who have “carried the Congress flag through thick and thin.” Mudiraj was participating in the Congress party Foundation Day, here, on Sunday. The programme began with the hoisting of the Congress flag by the DCC President, followed by a meeting attended by senior leaders, elected representatives, and party workers. Addressing the gathering, Sanjeev called upon party leaders and cadres to work with a single-minded focus on making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of the country. He cautioned against internal group politics and issued a stern warning that those indulging in factionalism should stay away from the party office. “If anyone is prevented from coming to the Congress office by any leader, they should submit a written complaint to me. Strict action will be taken,” he said.

Clarifying the party’s approach to leadership and ticket distribution, Mudiraj said decisions would not be taken arbitrarily but collectively by the party committee. He explained that applications would be invited from aspirants, surveys would be conducted, and positions or tickets would be allotted based on merit reflected in the survey results. He added that even if senior workers rank second in surveys, the party would make every effort to accommodate them, underlining respect for loyalty and long-standing service. As part of the celebrations, a rally was taken out from the Congress office to the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Ashok Talkies junction, symbolising the party’s ideological commitment to Gandhian values. On the occasion, the DCC President strongly condemned the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). Echoing similar sentiments, Devarkadra MLA G Madhusudan Reddy also accused the Central Government of systematically weakening the employment guarantee scheme. He said the UPA government had introduced MGNREGS to curb migration, reduce poverty, and ensure employment at the local level. “Removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name from such a landmark pro-poor scheme is unacceptable and against the spirit of the programme,” he said. TGMPC Chairman Obedullah Kotwal stated that it was a matter of pride to be a member of the Congress Party, which, he said, has consistently worked for the welfare and development of all sections of society. Several senior leaders and party functionaries, including District Library Chairman Mallu Narasimha Reddy, Market Committee Chairperson Anita, and others.