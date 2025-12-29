Visiting hours revised at wooden bridge in Araku

Paderu (Asr District): Authorities have revised the visiting hours of the popular wooden bridge near Sunkarametta in Araku Valley of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. The changes were made in view of the increasing number of tourists and traffic congestion on the ghat roads.

The revised timings came into effect from Sunday. As per the new schedule, visitors will be allowed to access the wooden bridge from 6 am to 11 am and again from 3 pm to 7 pm. Entry will not be permitted between 11 am and 3 pm.

Officials said the decision was taken to ensure the convenience of tourists and to regulate traffic movement in the area. They added that restricting entry during peak afternoon hours would help reduce congestion and improve safety on the narrow ghat roads. Tourists visiting Araku Valley have been advised to take note of the revised timings and plan their visits accordingly.