Woman dies after being hit by running train at Pundi station in Srikakulam

In a tragic incident, a mother was hit by a train infront of her son in Srikakulam district. Chandana (30), a VRA from Vajrapukottur, was killed on the spot when a train collided at Pundi station on Monday.



According to police and locals, Chandana went to a relative's house in Visakhapatnam with her son and took a ticket on the return journey to Palasa on the Visakhapatnam Express. However, the train was stopped at the Pundi railway station for a while due to lack of signal to the Visakha Express. Chandana's son Vikas got off the train thinking that he could go home faster if he got off in the train . Tried to cross the train tracks and climb the platform. The son was loaded onto platform number one along with his luggage bag.



While she was still under the track, the Chennai Mail speed along the same tracks has come at a speed of 110 kmph and collided her platform she could not hear the screams of the passengers on the side train. All those who were on the platform reached there and informed the station master Sundaram.



The deceased's son was kept at the Pundi railway station and the family members were informed. The deceased's husband Prasad Rao is serving as a CRPF constable. Vajrapukottur SI K Govinda Rao inspected the spot and Palasa GRP SI SK Sharif registered a case and is investigating the complaint lodged by the station master.