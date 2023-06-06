Live
Woman duped of Rs. 13 lakh in Guntur by a fake Swamy in Guntur
Highlights
A woman who approached a fake swamy was duped of Rs. 13 lakh in Guntur district. A woman living in Guntur went to a fake swamy seeking remedy for the burning of pictures of God in her house.
Against this backdrop, the fake swamy who lied to the woman, collected Rs.13 lakhs from her. After a few days, the woman belatedly realised that she had been cheated.
When she asked to return the money taken from her, the followers of Swamy threatened her saying that they will file an atrocity case against the woman. The victim approached the Guntur police.
