Woman dupes people of Rs. 4 crore in the name of chits in Vizianagaram

A woman in the name of small scale Chits duped about Rs.4 crores in SSR Peta of Gurla mandal of Vizianagaram district. According to the information, Patiwada Srilekha, a woman, committed this fraud asking victims to pay Rs.3,600 per year at the rate of Rs.300 per month under the pretext of giving 24 kinds of items like rice, pulses, oil etc. About 11 thousand people joined.



Last year, Srilekha, who duly gave goods to all those who joined the Chits in the name of 'AR Benefit Food Sankranti' gift, failed to continue this year. Realizing that they were cheated by this, the victims started protesting in front of her house.

After knowing that there was no result, they approached the police. Gurla police have registered a case and are investigating.