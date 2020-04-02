Woman found dead under suspicious condition in Chittoor district, in-laws family on run

In an incident, a married woman was found dead under the suspicious condition in Chittoor district. Initially, everyone thought that she had committed suicide, but the case took a twist as the deceased parents lodged a complaint against in-laws.

Going into the details, Reddy Padmaja (24), a native of Sundupalle village in Kadapa district got married to Siva Krishna of Bandamida Harijanavada village in Chittoor district last year. At the time of the wedding, Rs 3 lakh cash and 15 tolas of gold was given as dowry. After three months of marriage, Padmaja's in-laws have started to harass her demanding extra dowry.

In the complaint, Padmaja parents stated that on Monday, her mother-in-law had called them that Padmaja is not eating food. With this, they told their daughter to adjust herself till the things get settled. Again at the evening time, they received a call from a person named Raghava who told them to start immediately to Pileru town.

By the time they reached Pileru government hospital, Padmaja was already dead. When they confronted Siva Krishna, he said she had committed suicide.

Over this, Padmaja's parents have approached the police and lodged a complaint against son-in-law and his family members. Upon receiving the complaint, the police have registered a case and are investigating further.

On the other side, by knowing the matter about the police case, Siva Krishna and his family members flew away from the village, and the police are looking for them.