Woman goes missing in Visakhapatnam, case registered

The Maharanipet police registered a case on Thursday regarding the disappearance of a married woman. According to CI G. Somasekhar, Boga Nirmala (29) of Ramajogipet left her 9-year-old son at home at 6 am on 18th of this month and gone missing.

The woman's husband Dharmaraju filed a complaint at the Maharanipet Police Station as he was unable to locate her even after searching the houses of his acquaintances in many places.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the case. They asked those who know the whereabouts to inform on phone numbers 0891-2746866, 9440796010.