Woman home guard attempts suicide bid in Adoni III-Town police station

Kurnool: A woman home guard attempted to suicide by consuming sanitizer at Adoni III-Town police station on Sunday. The police staff, who noticed the incident, immediately rushed her to the government general hospital. Now, the home guard condition is stable and she is out of danger, according to hospital doctors. Speaking to media persons, the home guard B Rama Krishnamma, who was discharging duties at Yemmiganur police station, said she was recently posted to Adoni III-Town police station.

With the posting orders, she approached the Circle Inspector P Naresh Babu to inform him about her transfer and reporting to duties. But the officer instead of allowing her to report to duties, has redirected her to the earlier station. "In addition to redirecting and without letting me know the reasons, the officer has reportedly behaved in an unruly manner. Unable to digest the humiliation I wanted to end my life and consumed sanitizer," she said. "If any unfortunate thing happens to me then the Circle Inspector would be held responsible for it," stated Rama Krishnamma.

She further said that the issue was taken to the notice of Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli but no justice was rendered to her. What is the use in introducing several laws such as Disha and others when they could not give protection to the women, she questioned? When The Hans India contacted the Circle Inspector P Naresh Babu about the incident, he said Rama Krishnamma was transferred to III-Town police station. However, she was redirected to old police station on the grounds that in place of a woman, we asked to send a male home guard as their services could be utilised during night time for patrolling.

He denied the allegations made by the home guard Rama Krishnamma that he behaved rudely with her. The officer further said that they have enquired about her health condition with doctors and she was safe and stable.