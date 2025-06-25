Live
- Cyberabad cops blow lid off betting syndicate; 4 held, 10 websites shut
- BJP shutdown in Narayanpet town
- CM to launch voter outreach drive in Kuppam on June 29
- Health Dept utilises drones in anti-mosquito operation
- Three die, 16 hurt as lorry hits stationary vehicles
- Horticulture to be expanded to 2,500 acres in Vizianagaram dist
- Woman jumps into well with two kids
- Seminar on ‘Career opportunities in mgmt edu’ on June 28
- PIL in SC seeks grounding of Air India Boeing fleet
- Air India to progressively resume flights: Most services to restart from today
Woman jumps into well with two kids
- Kolli Geetha (29) and her son Manikanta (6) die in the tragic incident
- Kolli Yokshasree (8) is undergoing treatment at the hospital
- According to police, Geetha’s husband is addicted to liquor and they often indulged in arguments
Visakhapatnam: Following family disputes, a woman along with her two children allegedly jumped into a well in Visakhapatnam.
The incident occurred on Monday midnight in which the mother and her son died, while her daughter was rescued.
Kolli Pawan Kumar, a real estate agent and Kolli Geetha (29) of Sativanipalem village often indulged in quarrels. Pawan is addicted to alcohol and used to harass Geetha and used to demand money from her.
On Monday evening, a heated argument occurred between the husband and wife over the money matter.
At around 2.30 am, Geetha allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well near her house along with her two children, Kolli Bhavnesh Manikanta (6), LKG, and Kolli Yokshasree (8), a Class II student.
When Pawan Kumar’s mother Kolli Appala Narasamma came out, she saw that the children were not in the room. Upon hearing screams of Yokshasree from the well, she immediately alerted the neighbours. They came to the rescue of the girl and pulled out the bodies of the mother and son. The girl was immediately admitted to the hospital along with her mother and brother.
However, the doctors confirmed that Geetha and Bhavnesh Manikanta were brought dead.
The victim’s mother Urukuti Venkata Lakshmi filed a complaint with Pendurthi police station regarding the tragic incident, and a case was registered against Geetha’s husband Kolli Pawan Kumar under relevant sections on charges of harassment under Pendurthi police station limits.
The case is being investigated under the supervision of inspector K V Satish Kumar and SI Ch Swamy Naidu.