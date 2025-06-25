Woman jumps into well with two kids

Visakhapatnam: Following family disputes, a woman along with her two children allegedly jumped into a well in Visakhapatnam.

The incident occurred on Monday midnight in which the mother and her son died, while her daughter was rescued.

Kolli Pawan Kumar, a real estate agent and Kolli Geetha (29) of Sativanipalem village often indulged in quarrels. Pawan is addicted to alcohol and used to harass Geetha and used to demand money from her.

On Monday evening, a heated argument occurred between the husband and wife over the money matter.

At around 2.30 am, Geetha allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well near her house along with her two children, Kolli Bhavnesh Manikanta (6), LKG, and Kolli Yokshasree (8), a Class II student.

When Pawan Kumar’s mother Kolli Appala Narasamma came out, she saw that the children were not in the room. Upon hearing screams of Yokshasree from the well, she immediately alerted the neighbours. They came to the rescue of the girl and pulled out the bodies of the mother and son. The girl was immediately admitted to the hospital along with her mother and brother.

However, the doctors confirmed that Geetha and Bhavnesh Manikanta were brought dead.

The victim’s mother Urukuti Venkata Lakshmi filed a complaint with Pendurthi police station regarding the tragic incident, and a case was registered against Geetha’s husband Kolli Pawan Kumar under relevant sections on charges of harassment under Pendurthi police station limits.

The case is being investigated under the supervision of inspector K V Satish Kumar and SI Ch Swamy Naidu.