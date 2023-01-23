Woman killed after an old building collapsed in Jammalamadugu

A 33 years old woman was killed on spot after an old structure collapsed at Nagulakatta street of Jammalamadugu town in YSR district on Monday. The deceased was identified as SK. Noorjahan(33) resident of Nagulakatta street. This tragic incident was happened reportedly around 2.30PM on Monday.

According to the sources the deceased along with her husband and two children has been living in that old structure for since last two years. Neighbours told that around 2.30Pm suddenly the building was collapsed making big noise leads the mishap.

They immediately alerted police and revenue officials rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations along with JCB and found the body of woman under debrised flanks. Jammalamadugu police shifted the body to Jammalamadugu area hospital for autopsy and registered a case.