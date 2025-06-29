Woman who went missing rescued in Srisailam forest

Srisailam (Nandyal district): A nelderly woman from Kothapeta village in Srisailam mandal, Nandyal district, was safely rescued after going missing in the forest near Mallamma Kanneeru.

On Friday evening, she entered the forest with her son-in-law and grandson to collect firewood but lost her way and failed to return. Her concerned relatives promptly filed a missing person complaint.

Nandyal district SP Adhiraj Singh Rana swiftly ordered a search operation. Under the supervision of Atmakur DSP Ramamjaneya Naik, Srisailam CI G Prasad Rao and his team collaborated with Srisailam forest staff, including Beat Officer Thakur and forest protection watchers, alongside the woman’s family. The joint team conducted an overnight search.

On Saturday at about 10 am, the elderly woman was found safe and unharmed near Middela Gudi. The rescue team reunited her with her relieved family.

The woman’s relatives and local community praised the coordinated efforts of police, forest department, and family members.

Authorities urged the public to exercise caution in forested areas, particularly during monsoon season.