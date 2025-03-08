Women are multi taskers: JC Navya

Kurnool: Joint Collector and DCCB person-in-charge Chairperson B Navya said that women are multi-taskers, adding that especially women employees and business women will handle both their professions and families.

Speaking at a programme held at DCCB here on Friday on the occasion of Women’s Day, she suggested women to look after their health also and make their children good citizens about social responsibilities and good manners.

On this occasion, games and song competitions have been organised for women in the bank and prizes were distributed to the winners.

Bank’s Chief Executive Officer M Vijay Kumar, District Cooperation Officer N Ramanjaneyulu, General Manager P Ramanjaneyulu, Deputy General Manager K Umamaheswara Reddy, DPDM Nahida Sultana and women staff were present.