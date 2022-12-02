Women empowered only under TDP rule, says Naidu

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said that the credit for forming Dwcra or self-help groups and expanding them to crores of women goes to their party. Naidu, who came to Kovvur to participate in 'Idemi Kharma ma' agitational programme, had a special meeting with Dwcra women here on Friday morning.

Speaking on the occasion, he recalled the days when Dwcra groups were formed. Gas connections have been given under the Deepam scheme for women's health and toilets have been sanctioned to every house for women's self-respect. He said that NTR's initiative of giving women equal rights in property is an example for the country.

Naidu reminded that NTR provided 9 per cent of reservations for women in local bodies. He reminded that giving houses in the name of women started during the TDP rule. He stated that dowry harassment and domestic abuse were eradicated only because of the policies of the TDP governments.

He said that women were empowered during the TDP rule with revolutionary measures like interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh, setting up of Dwcra bazaars and marketing facilities for Dwcra products. He recalled that even the Prime Minister of the country appreciated his efforts in establishing Dwcra groups.

He said that the Hite city, which was established years ago, has developed the state to the level of New York City today. The TDP chief criticised that spirit is lacking in the current government and Dwcra women are being used only for party meetings. He called upon women to rise again to give better leadership to the society. Jagan Mohan Reddy government has limited women's welfare to just words, he alleged.

The former chief minister asked the women to compare the benefits and burdens under the YSRCP government. Families are in debt under this rule, he said.

He added that there are no jobs and employment opportunities have been destroyed. He made it clear that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had publicised with fanfare that it had brought Disha Act for women, but in fact, there is no such Act. He said Jagan cheated people and women by showing non-existent law.

Meanwhile, Srinivas, a disabled activist from Tallapudi, who has been working for the party for a long time, approached Naidu in Kovvur on Friday. This incident took place when Chandrababu Naidu started a roadshow in Kovvur as part of the Idemi Kharma Mana Rastraniki programme. MLC Manthena Satyanarayana Raju introduced this activist to Naidu. Srinivas lamented that he was suffering due to polio and was unemployed. Naidu sat on the ground to talk to him and listened carefully to his problems. On behalf of the party, he assured him of financial assistance. The roadshow organised by Naidu in Kovvur received a good response from the people.