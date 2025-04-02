Women empowerment key for equitable society

Vijayawada: Dean of Research at Hyderabad-Indian Institute of Public Enterprise Prof Ch Lakshmi Kumari emphasised the importance of empowering women and promoting inclusive decision-making processes to create a more just and equitable society. She delivered the guest lecture hosted by Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (Deemed to be University) on “The Power of Women and Collective Action: Driving Change for Sustainable Development Goals,” here on Tuesday. Kumari also highlighted successful case studies and initiatives that demonstrate the transformative power of women’s collective action.

The event was organised by the Equal Opportunities Cell, which aims at promoting diversity, equity and inclusion within the university community. Kumari shared her expertise on the crucial role women play in driving collective action and achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 5 (Gender Equality) and Goal 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions). Dr Ch Baby Rani, chairperson of the Equal Opportunities Cell and Dr Kolla Narendra, Secretary of the cell, welcomed the guests and participants.

The faculty members and students from various departments were present.