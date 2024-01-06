Women play a key role in society: Minister

Narasaraopet: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu said women play a key role in society.



He inaugurated Bangarutalli 2.0 at Sattenapalli Area Government Hospital on Friday. Speaking on this occasion, he said girls are not a burden to the family. Citing his example, he said he was blessed with three daughters. He is a proud parent of girls. He recalled various welfare schemes being implemented by the government for the welfare of girls.

He stressed the need to increase the ratio of girls in society and added that taking the falling girl children ratio into consideration, the government introduced Bangarutalli 2.0 in the hospital.

District collector Sivasankar Lotheti was also present.