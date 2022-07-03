Women should question irregularities: Pawan

Vijayawada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said women should come out to question the misdeeds of the state government. Addressing political training programme for women at party office at Mangalagiri on Saturday, Pawan Kalyan said women can achieve anything on their own.

Pawan Kalyan said that the Jana Sena Party had been working on seven principles which include one should work towards religious harmony, there should be no mention of religion in politics, language and culture should be protected, national outlook going beyond regional feelings and relentless fight against corruption.

Expressing concern over statement of home minister T Vanitha on suicide of 14-year-old girl, Pawan Kalyan said it is not correct to comment against women and it is the duty of government to protect women. He said women should question the irregularities and misdeeds of government. "The YSRCP promised prohibition but failed to fulfil it," he reminded.

He said the Jana Sena will receive representations from people during Jana Vani programme to be held on Sunday. The Chief Minister has no time to hear the grievances of people, he added.