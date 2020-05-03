Women workers from Andhra Pradesh stranded in Tamil Nadu

Srikakulam: Women from different districts of AP have been facing trouble at Tiruppur and Selam areas in Tamil Nadu State for the last 40 days due to Covid lockdown.



Women from Gara, Polaki, Narasannapeta and Etcherla mandals of Srikakulam, Anakapalli of Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and surrounding areas of East Godavari districts of AP went to Tiruppur and Salem in Tamil Nadu to work in textile units.

Seeking livelihood these women went to Tamil Nadu for pursuing jobs like tailoring, embroidery and related works in the textile units.

They were provided food for about a week by the management of the units after the nationwide lockdown commenced. However, these women now complain that no one was taking care of them. They have procured food items for themselves.

Now they are keen to return to their native places. Speaking to The Hans India over phone, P Tulasi, G Laxmi of Gara and Polaki mandals of Srikakulam district, said, "We have been requesting the local political leaders (TN) and officials to send us back to our native places as we are left with no money now."