Women’s Day celebrations highlight progress, empowerment

Tirupati / Chittoor : Women’s Day celebrations were held in a grand manner across Tirupati and Chittoor, with various programmes emphasising women’s empowerment and progress in all fields.

In Tirupati, district Collector Dr S Venkateswar stated that the government is actively supporting women in achieving economic progress across various sectors and urged them to make the best use of these opportunities.

He highlighted that 60 per cent of pensions in the district are being distributed to women across all age groups, and significant bank loans have been sanctioned through bank linkage and Stree Nidhi schemes. He also addressed concerns over the high percentage of teenage pregnancies and child marriages in the district, callingfor collective awareness and community-driven change.

Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu emphasised that women are excelling socially and economically in all spheres. He pointed out that both the central and state governments are ensuring 50 percent reservations for women in local body elections.

Municipal Commissioner N Mourya urged women to support and uplift one another without rivalry, stressing that financial independence and decision-making capabilities are essential for family and societal growth. He encouraged everyone to promote and support the education and development of girl children.

BC Corporation Chairman G Narasimha Yadav, Deputy Mayors Mudranarayana and RC Munikrishna also spoke at the event. Sullurpet RDO Kiranmai, DRDA PD TN Sobhan Babu and other officials were present.

In Chittoor, district Collector Sumit Kumar stated that Women’s Day should be celebrated every day, not just once a year. He urged women to move forward with confidence and encouraged men to support gender equality and women’s empowerment in their daily lives. He emphasised that women should extend support to other women, especially those in need, to foster a more inclusive and supportive society.

Mayor Amuda remarked that society has progressed from viewing the birth of a girl child as a burden to celebrating it with pride. She encouraged women to strive for higher achievements in their personal andprofessional lives. Puthalapattu MLA K Murali Mohan highlighted that women play a pivotal role in family and societal development and are key drivers of progress worldwide.

Several dignitaries, including CHUDA Chairman Katari Hemalatha, ZP Standing Committee Chairman Bharathi, DCHS Prabhavati, DM&HO Sudha Rani, and TDP State Women’s Wing Vice Chairman YV Rajeswari, spoke on the occasion.