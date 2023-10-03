Women's safety should be a priority, SP says

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM (EAST GODAVARI DISTRICT): East Godavari district SP P Jagadeesh said that women's safety should be given priority, and there should be an immediate response without delay in the cases related to harassment of women and women missing cases.

He directed officers that the missing persons should be investigated and found, The district SP held a crime review meeting for district police officers through Zoom conference on Tuesday from East Godavari District Police office, Rajamahendravaram. He reviewed various issues with DSPs and SHOs across the district. The performance of the officers and staff was examined. He inquired about the pending arrests in ganja cases, pending non-bailable warrants, pending cases on rowdy sheeters and blade batches.

Particularly he asks questions about under-investigation cases and pending with Spandana and Jaganannaki Chebudaam Petitions. Measures to prevent road accidents were discussed in detail.

It has been suggested to the concerned authorities to raise black spot cautionary boards at the places of occurrence. SP said that every SHO should take steps to install CCTV cameras which are useful in catching criminals and controlling crime. The officials were advised to keep a vigil on the people who smuggle, sell, and buy ganja in the district and take them under control. He directed police officials to take drastic measures to stop the trafficking of ganja.

The rowdy sheeters, who are active in every police station in the district, enquired about the surveillance measures being put on them.

This meeting reviewed POCSO cases. SP Jagadeesh said that night surveillance should be strengthened so that the crime rate in the district will decrease.

District Additional SP (Law and Order) M. Rajini, Additional SP (Crimes) G. Venkateswara Rao, DCRB Inspector Chinta Suribabu, and other officers participated.