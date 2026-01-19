Won’t tolerate political rowdyism, warns Naidu

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday issued a stern warning, saying political rowdyism and crimes under the guise of politics would not be tolerated in the state. “Those indulging in character assassination on social media or instigating violence will be dealt with strictly,” he said. Addressing a gathering at the TDP central office on the occasion of NTR’s death anniversary, the Chief Minister strongly countered allegations of ‘credit stealing’ made by opposition leaders, stating that those who are incapable of even thinking about development are now desperately scrambling for credit.

Referring to the Palnadu area, the Chief Minister said factional and violent politics will not be allowed to resurface. “TDP eliminated factionalism even in the undivided state. Today, some political rowdies are trying to provoke unrest in Palnadu. We will completely cleanse the region and make it peaceful,” he declared.

Recalling past incidents, Chandrababu said, “Once, locks were placed on my house gate to intimidate me. I had warned them that those locks would turn into political nooses for them. That is exactly what has happened.”

“I did not enter politics for vengeance but to serve the Telugu people. NTR’s goal then and my goal now are the same - not dirty politics, but people-centric politics,” the Chief Minister said. On the credit theft charges by the Opposition, he said that the people of Andhra Pradesh clearly know who truly deserves credit for development and who possesses real credibility.

Naidu remarked that conspiracies and malicious propaganda are nothing new in politics and urged party leaders and cadre to remain alert and prepared to counter misinformation. “In the last 18 months alone, several conspiracies were hatched. Some parties were born out of corruption and fake narratives. Fighting such forces itself is unfortunate,” he said.

Referring to recent allegations, the Chief Minister said massive investments such as the $10-billion AM Green project in Kakinada, the Kia Motors plant, Google investments, Cyberabad development, Bhogapuram airport land acquisition, and green energy initiatives were all brought in during the TDP regime. “They neither planned nor executed these projects, yet they now claim credit and accuse us of credit theft. People are not fools,” he asserted.

In a sharp attack, Naidu said the Opposition’s real credit lies elsewhere. “Sand, liquor, mining mafias, drugs, ganja, land grabbing, putting personal photos on public property records, wasting hundreds of crores on survey stones, harassing employees - this is their record. They even protect criminals involved in heinous crimes and still dare to lecture us,” he said angrily.

Speaking of Amaravati capital, the Chief Minister accused the previous government of destroying the capital city and confusing people with the ‘three capitals’ theory. “They mocked Amaravati as a desert and played a three-piece political game. The people responded decisively by defeating them in all three regions. Let us proudly declare that Amaravati alone is the capital of Andhra Pradesh - the capital of the people,” he said, adding that Visakhapatnam will be developed as a top city and Tirupati as a mega city.