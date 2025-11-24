  1. Home
News

Workers’ strength is nation’s strength: Subhash

  24 Nov 2025 7:30 AM IST
Tadepalli: The coalition government is firmly committed to improving the living standards, safety, and dignity of workers, Minister Vasamsetty Subhash said on Sunday, stressing that strong labour welfare is essential for a strong nation.

He described the four new labour codes introduced by the Central Government as historic reforms aimed at the welfare of workers across the country. The government, he said, remains fully committed to protecting workers’ dignity, safety, and rights.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister highlighted that the Social Security Code, 2020 consolidated nine existing laws into a single framework, bringing significant benefits—especially for workers in the unorganised sector as well as gig and platform workers, who are receiving social security benefits for the first time.

He said National and State Social Security Boards have been established across the country, along with the creation of a Social Security Fund. Benefits under EPF and ESIC have been expanded to all sectors, he added. Not only mothers, fathers, spouses, and children, but even parents-in-law are now eligible to receive ESIC medical services, he noted.

Labour WelfareVasamsetty SubhashLabour CodesSocial Security Code 2020Workers’ Rights

