Agumbe ghat road to undergo major widening



Efforts are advancing to address persistent traffic issues on the Agumbe Ghat Road, a key route linking coastal Karnataka with the malnad highlands. The Highways Department intends to broaden the frequently bottlenecked highway using advanced cantilever construction methods.

At present, several sections of the road measure just 5.1 metres across, leading to prolonged delays whenever oncoming heavy vehicles encounter one another on sharp, visibility-limited curves. The proposed upgrade targets a width of 9 to 10 metres.

The department has already issued tenders for the preparation of a Detailed Project Report, with funding already allocated for the initiative. Cantilever technology involves erecting sturdy support pillars along the hillside and projecting reinforced concrete platforms outward. This technique eliminates the need for extensive hill excavation or large-scale earth removal.

By adopting this approach, the project aims to limit soil erosion, reduce tree removal, and preserve the ecological balance in the biodiversity-rich Western Ghats region. Comparable methods have reportedly proven effective in challenging ghat sections of Maharashtra’s Malshej Ghat and parts of Uttarakhand, where strict environmental safeguards restrict conventional road-building practices.

The undertaking will require approvals from the Forest Department and the National Board for Wildlife, since portions of Agumbe Ghat lie within the Someshwara Wildlife Sanctuary. Even with the environmentally sensitive design, construction must carefully avoid interfering with wildlife corridors, particularly for protected species such as king cobras and flying squirrels. Weekend and holiday traffic jams have long disrupted movement along this vital corridor. Once completed, the widening is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Shivamogga and Udupi districts, offering smoother journeys for tourists, emergency responders, and regular commuters.