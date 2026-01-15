  1. Home
Ensure formation of parent-teacher Assns

  • Created On:  15 Jan 2026 11:09 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court directed the city government on Wednesday to act and ensure the formation and functioning of parent-teacher associations (PTAs) in private schools. A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia issued a notice on a PIL filed by NGO Justice for All and sought a response from the Delhi government.

The bench asked the city government to state the steps taken by it to ensure that every school has such an association. The petitioner has submitted that there is a widespread and systemic failure of recognised unaided private schools in Delhi in constituting PTAs in terms of the Delhi School Education Act and the related rules and guidelines.

Tags

Delhi High CourtParent-Teacher AssociationsPrivate Schools in DelhiEducation RegulationPublic Interest Litigation
