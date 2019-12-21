Workers strike hits Mee Seva services in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: The functioning of Mee Seva service centres across the district were affected following the launch of an indefinite strike by its workers here on Friday against the government move to introduce these services from village secretariats.

Protesting the decision of the government, Mee Seva organisers and workers went on indefinite strike. Previously they have made several representations to the government to provide a chance to them as digital assistants at village secretariats but the government did not heed to their request. In Srikakulam nearly 620 Mee Seva centres were running out of 880 approved.

Over 11,000 employees have been depending on Mee Seva centres across the district. The move of the government would affect livelihood of Mee Seva workers families, stated Mee Seva organisers and employees association representatives A Ravikumar, V Jagan, Ch Srikumar, D Venkateswara Rao, K Rama Rao and V V S S Rama Raju to The Hans India.

They urged the government to reconsider its decision and take a decision in favour of Mee Seva workers.