Works of 4-lane RoB to begin soon

Guntur: District collector S Nagalakshmi informed that the design for Sankar Vilas Railway Over Bridge has been prepared to reduce the problems of the house owners and traders.

Along with GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu, R&B SE Srinivasa Murthy, she addressed the media here on Tuesday.

She said the Centre sanctioned funds of Rs 98 crore for the construction of a four-lane ROB at the Sankar Vilas Centre in the place of existing two-lane ROB. The 930 meters long new ROB will start from Government Women’s College Centre to Arundalpet ninth lane.

The land will be acquired from 134 building owners. She said an award will be finalized to start the ROB work and added that design was prepared to construct RUB also. She said GMC and police will make alternative arrangements for vehicle movement.

Guntur district SP S Satish Kumar said they have prepared alternative plans for the smooth flow of the traffic.