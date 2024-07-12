Works of Nadikudi-Srikalahasti railway line to pick up pace

Ongole: Works of Nadikudi- Srikalahasti broad gauge railway line, which is aimed to connect the hinterlands and backward interior areas of Guntur, Prakasam, and Nellore districts to capital of Andhra Pradesh Amaravati are about to pace up again. The Nadikudi- Srikalahasti railway line, which is 309 kilometer long, is estimated to be constructed with a budget of Rs 2,289 crores.

Fifty per cent of the cost of the project is to be shared with government of Andhra Pradesh, in addition to the land acquisition cost. The section between Nadikudi to Piduguralla exists in the Bibinagar to Guntur route, the Srikalahasti to Venkatagiri section exists in the Renigunta to Gudur route, the Savalyapuram to Gundlakamma section are existing in Guntur to Guntakal route, and no need to lay a fresh line.

The remaining project is being executed in three phases, which are divided into nine sections of works, including Piduguralla to Savalyapuram for 45.85 km, Gundlakamma to Darsi for 27.80 km, Darsi to Podili for 23.15 km, Podili to Kanigiri for 28.49 km, Kanigiri to Pamur for 35.36 km, Venkatagiri to Alturipadu for 15.25 km, Alturipadu to Venkatapuram for 43.25 km, Venkatapuram to Obulayipalli for 21 km, and from Obulayipalli to Pamur for 69.11 km.

Once complete, the Nadikudi- Srikalahasti line will spread the rail network in the state, and bring several major towns like Darsi, Podili, Kanigiri, Pamur, Atmakur, Venkatapuram, Rapur, and others on railway map. This line, which is the shortest route between Guntur and Tirupati, will also decongest the route between Vijayawada – Gudur- Tirupati/ Chennai, the Coastal Grand Trunk route, and also serve as an alternate route to divert traffic in times of natural calamities.

The Nadikudi- Srikalahasti railway line covers 107 km of track in the Prakasam district. The railways have almost completed the construction of about 40 bridges in this 107 km long stretch.

As of now, the railway has completed the New Piduguralla to Savalyapuram section by June 2020, and the Gundlakamma to Darsi section by March 2024. By the end of June 2024, Rs 1,774 crore was spent on the project, though the state government has deposited only Rs 6 crore to the railways, so far.

Speaking to The Hans India, the railways officials said that though the locals are requesting for the DEMU service between Darsi and Gundlakamma stations, there is no proposal in the railways as of now.

The railways has decided to commission the project without waiting for funds from the state, and has already sanctioned Rs 380 crore in the 2024-25 budget. They said that the works are pacing up and that they are committed to completing the Darsi- Kanigiri sections, 51.64 km in length in one year.