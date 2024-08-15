Works with ₹223 cr to be taken up in villages

Eluru : State Information & Public Relations and Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy directed the officials to take up the development work in the villages with funds of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in the district.

He reviewed the work to be undertaken under the Scheme in the current financial year with the legislators and officials at the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Parthasarathy said that in the current financial year, various development works will be undertaken in the villages with Rs 223 crore. He said that first gram sabhas should be held in the villages from the August 21st on the works to the tune of Rs 20 crore to be undertaken in each constituency.

The works should be proposed in the Mandal Parishad meeting and sent to the Zilla Parishad for approval. Development works like CC roads, drains and culverts can be taken up in the villages.

The MLAs brought to the attention of the Minister that some work bills were pending regarding the works undertaken by various departments under the Scheme in the years 2014-19 and that steps should be taken to pay them. He said that sheds can be constructed for 900 dairy cattle in the district and they will be allocated according to the number of cattle in the constituencies.

District Collector K Vetri Selvi, Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy, MLAs Badeti Radhakrishnaiah (Chanti), Songa Roshan Kumar, Chinthamaneni Prabhakar, Dr Kamineni Srinivas, Patsamatla Dharmaraju, Chirri Balaraju, Maddipati Venkataraju and others were present.