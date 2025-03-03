Workshop conducted on Mathematics

Visakhapatnam: The tricks and techniques taught by renowned mathematics educator, author and designer of mathematics laboratories S Chandra Sekhara Sastry impressed the students at the mathematics workshop.

Organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School at the campus, the platform highlighted the innovative approach of teaching mathematics. The author engaged students through an interactive and activity-based session. The workshop provided Classes 5, 6, and 7 students with hands-on learning experiences to explore mathematical concepts in an engaging and practical manner. Through various activities and problem-solving exercises, students participated in understanding mathematical principles beyond textbooks.

The session stressed conceptual clarity and real-world application, making learning mathematics an enjoyable experience and aiding students overcome the fear of mathematics and developing logical reasoning and problem-solving skills.

The interactive nature of the session ensured that students not only grasped mathematical concepts effectively but also discovered the joy of learning through exploration.