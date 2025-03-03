Live
- Naredco hails urban development, revenue reforms
- 1.02 lakh women to get training in sewing from March 8
- Minister favours loans to small traders
- Tharoor Revises Position On Kerala's Industrial Landscape, Calls For Genuine MSME Growth
- Kannada Actress Ramya Backs DK Shivakumar's Criticism Of Film Industry Absence at Festival
- Organs of brain dead person donated
- Budget failed to address Super Six promises: CPM
- Govt plans Ambedkar statues at all social welfare hostels
- Techno-cultural fest ‘Abhisarga’ concludes at IIIT Sri City
- AHTU, Rachakonda cops nab 10 transgenders for antisocial activities
Just In
Workshop conducted on Mathematics
The tricks and techniques taught by renowned mathematics educator, author and designer of mathematics laboratories S Chandra Sekhara Sastry impressed the students at the mathematics workshop.
Visakhapatnam: The tricks and techniques taught by renowned mathematics educator, author and designer of mathematics laboratories S Chandra Sekhara Sastry impressed the students at the mathematics workshop.
Organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School at the campus, the platform highlighted the innovative approach of teaching mathematics. The author engaged students through an interactive and activity-based session. The workshop provided Classes 5, 6, and 7 students with hands-on learning experiences to explore mathematical concepts in an engaging and practical manner. Through various activities and problem-solving exercises, students participated in understanding mathematical principles beyond textbooks.
The session stressed conceptual clarity and real-world application, making learning mathematics an enjoyable experience and aiding students overcome the fear of mathematics and developing logical reasoning and problem-solving skills.
The interactive nature of the session ensured that students not only grasped mathematical concepts effectively but also discovered the joy of learning through exploration.