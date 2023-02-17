Workshop held on 'Fund Management for Senior Citizens'

Vizianagaram:Kenechi Ishikawa, President of Kuri Network Company Limited, Japan in association with Dr Sasipalli VS Rao, founder of Ram Tej technologies, Hiroshima, JAPAN conducted hands-on workshop on "Fund Management for Senior Citizens."

Addressing the students of SITAM in the department of Management Studies, Ishikawa said fund management for old age must begin in young age and must gradually evolve into old age.

Ishikawa spoke about various aspects such as time management, health management and lifestyle management from the perspective of financial management for the senior citizens in India. He further expressed his happiness over the fact that SITAM took the lead in exchange of idea between India and Japan in exploring idea of challenges faced by the senior citizens in India and possible solutions.

Much to the happiness of the Japanese delegation, students enthusiastically participated with their questions and concerns. Director of SITAM, Dr Sashibhushana Rao, Principal of SITAM, Dr D V Ramamurthy, Head of Management Studiesa and Dr S Varoodhini participated in the workshop.