Workshop on employability skills concludes

Vijayawada: A three-day workshop on employability skills, organised by the Department of MBA of Andhra Loyola College, concluded here on Friday. The workshop, held from Wednesday aimed at equipping students with essential career-oriented competencies. Lakshmi Kumari, noted HR professional and public speaker, served as the resource person for the programme. During the sessions, students received intensive training in interview etiquette, résumé preparation, the use of job portals and LinkedIn, and participation in group discussions. The workshop featured interactive sessions that provided students with practical exposure and insights into industry-relevant employability skills.

Participants expressed high levels of satisfaction, describing the sessions as informative, motivating, and instrumental in preparing them for corporate challenges.

The event was coordinated and organised by Dr A Madhuri, Dr Ch Varalakshmi, Dr BR Kumar, and Dr Bhaskar, under the guidance of the college administration. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ch Varalakshmi, head of the Department of MBA, said that the department would continue to organise such skill-enhancement programmes to ensure that students are professionally ready and industry-competent.