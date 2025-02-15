Workshop on paper modelling for school students

Visakhapatnam: Learning various techniques to conceptualise and create intricate paper-based designs, students delved into the art of paper modelling.

At a paper modelling workshop organised by GITAM School of Architecture on Friday, the participants came up with a host of crafts

Aimed at fostering creativity to school children and providing them an exposure to the world of architecture, the interactive workshop was designed to encourage young minds to explore innovative design concepts using paper as a versatile medium.

Led by Arun Desai, a renowned expert in 3D pop-up structures, paper sculptures, and packaging design and founder of Studio CHITTE in Bangalore, the workshop provided an enriching hands-on experience. The sessions introduced students to fundamental design principles, enhancing their ability to think spatially and develop their creativity. The training enabled students to experiment with form, structure, and composition, ultimately fostering a deeper understanding of architectural concepts. Students from KV-1, Nausena Bagh and Pollocks Intelli, Madhurawada participated in the workshop. They were trained in architectural paper modeling, gaining insights into the innovative possibilities that paper as a medium offers in architectural design.