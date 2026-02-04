World Cancer Day observed

Nellore: An awareness programme on cancer was conducted at Medicover Hospitals, Nellore, to commemorate World Cancer Day. Doctors stated that over 1.4 million new cancer cases are registered in the country every year, and a large percentage of cancer deaths occur due to late detection. They mentioned that many cancers can be prevented through screening and lifestyle changes.

Speaking on the occasion, a surgical oncologist said, “If cancer is detected in the early stages, there is a higher chance of complete cure through surgery. Regular screening is crucial for breast, oral, and cervical cancers.”

Medical oncologists Dr G Rangaraman, Dr Shravan Kumar Reddy, and Dr Y Mounika Reddy said, “With the availability of modern chemotherapy, along with treatments like targeted therapy and immunotherapy, the results of cancer treatment have improved.” Radiation oncologist Dr Lokeshwari explained, “With state-of-the-art radiation therapy, cancer cells can be precisely targeted, thereby reducing side effects.”

Surgical oncologists Dr M Ramesh Babu and Dr S Avinash also participated in the programme.