Live
Just In
World Diabetes Day observed at Gem Care Kamineni Hospital
Kurnool: On the occasion of World Diabetes Day, a special conference was organised at Gem Care Kamineni Hospital in Kurnool on Thursday.
Gem Care Kamineni Hospitals MD, CEO, Diabetologist and General Physician Chandrasekhar said that most people after completing 50 years old are getting diabetics due to lifestyle, eating habits and lack of physical activity. Even 20 to 30-year-old people are also getting diabetes. He said diabetes could be controlled if people change their eating habits and increase physical activity as soon as they are diagnosed with diabetes. He advised to undergo monthly tests and use medicines properly under the supervision of doctors.
He informed that their hospital is offering a diabetic health checkup package on this occasion. This package includes pre-meal and post-meal blood sugar test, complete urine examination, HBA1C, lipid profile, serum creatine, general physician, diabetic consultation for just Rs 499. This package is valid from November 14 to December 13.