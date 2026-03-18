World Social Work Day celebrated

Nellore: The Department of Social Work at Vikrama Simhapuri University organised the celebrations of World Social Work Day with great enthusiasm on Tuesday. The event was graced by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Allam Srinivasa Rao, as the Chief Guest, who inaugurated the program by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-Chancellor emphasized that social workers play a vital role in uplifting marginaliaed and underprivileged sections of society. He appreciated their invaluable contributions and encouraged students to go beyond classroom learning by engaging in fieldwork to gain practical experience.

He highlighted that there are vast opportunities in areas such as rural development, women empowerment, and environmental protection. He also remarked that social service is not just a responsibility, but a sacred duty.