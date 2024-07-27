Wreath-laying ceremony in memory of Kargil heroes

Visakhapatnam : Defence Forces paid tribute to Kargil war heroes on the occasion of the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ observed in Visakhapatnam.

Marking the 25th anniversary of the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) conducted a wreath laying ceremony on Friday at War Memorial, RK Beach, Visakhapatnam.

As part of it, floral wreaths were placed at ‘Victory at Sea’ War Memorial by Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Chief of Staff, ENC along with other dignitaries. A 50 men guard was paraded at the venue and a two-minute silence was observed to pay tribute to the bravery and valour of the Indian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

Wreaths were also placed Shanka Brata Bagchi, City Commissioner of Police, Vice Admiral VK Namballa (Retd), president Navy Foundation, Brigadier JK Barua, Wing Cdr P Shyam Kumar and G Satyananadam Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer.

Every year, Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated on 26 July as a saga of gallantry and valour of a battle fought in the most inhospitable terrain in the world in the area of Kargil-Drass Sector of Ladakh. On this day, the Indian Armed Force, braving most difficult terrain and battling extreme weather conditions, fought valiantly on the steep slopes of icy peaks with grit and valour thus defeating the evil designs of the enemy and throwing the intruders out from Indian soil.

The day commemorates India’s victory in Operation Vijay, which was a significant military victory over Pakistan during the Kargil War.

‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ at campus

Meanwhile, GITAM observed ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ at its campus. Organised by the Directorate of Sports and NCC wing of the institution, the commemoration saw the presence of Col. Gopendra and Kavita Bandari. In their addresses, the speakers highlighted that while 527 soldiers lost their lives in the conflict, each number represents a family enduring immense pain. They motivated the cadets to organise more such nation-building events, fostering a spirit of patriotism and service.

The NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and students also organised a rally on the campus, culminating in a candlelight tribute to honour the fallen heroes of Kargil. Sports director of the institution Vijayakumar and others participated in the meeting.

Students offered floral tributes to the brave soldiers and observed two minutes of silence in memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.