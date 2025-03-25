Live
Wrongdoers will not escape: Minister Savitha
Allegationsof corruption and land encroachments during the previous YSRCP regime are surfacing, and those responsible will face legal consequences, asserted BC Welfare Minister S Savitha.
Penukonda (Sri Sathya Sai district): Allegationsof corruption and land encroachments during the previous YSRCP regime are surfacing, and those responsible will face legal consequences, asserted BC Welfare Minister S Savitha. She claimed that YSRCP has lost public trust, and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is seeking political refuge from Congress.
On Monday, she laid foundation stone for an open gym at a cost of Rs 10 lakh. Later speaking to reporters, Minister Savitha stated that scams and irregularities under Jagan’s administration are being investigated. She also accused YSRCP of filing false cases against TDP activists during its tenure, recalling a fabricated theft case against her own crusher business.
She alleged large-scale corruption in ‘Aadudam Andhra’ sports programme initiated by the previous government. She said financial irregularities in the scheme are now coming to light, exposing the extent of malpractice under Jagan’s leadership. The Minister remarked that YSRCP has been completely rejected by the people of the State and claimed that Jagan Mohan Reddy now spends most of his time in Bengaluru.
According to her, Jagan has no political future in the State and is looking towards Congress for survival. Savitha emphasised that the State government is prioritising sports development. As part of this initiative, three new gyms have been approved for Penukonda. She added that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu believes in building a healthy society through sports, and more initiatives will follow.