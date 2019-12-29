Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy creating regional differences, alleges Tulasi Reddy category

Kadapa: APCC vice-president N Tulasi Reddy alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was creating regional differences between people of Rayalaseema and North Andhra with the announcement of setting up three capitals in the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the PCC vice-president said the rule of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was reflecting the rule of Muhammad Bin Tughluq who created panic among people by first shifting his capital from Delhi to Daulatabad and then again from Daulatabad to Delhi after he was seriously criticised by people.

He said the State was facing several challenges like Special Category Status (SCS), special package for North Andhra Rayalaseema districts, Dugarajapatnam Port, construction of steel plant by the Central government, Visakha-Chennai industrial Corridor, Petrochemical complex, North Andhra Sujala Sravanthi and Polavaram etc.

He alleged that instead of bringing pressure on the Central government over implementation of promises made in AP Reorganisation Act, the Chief Minister was only focusing on how to garner votes in the State by adopting the policy of divide and rule.

"Jagan Mohan Reddy has achieved nothing during his six months rule but he has been successful in creating confusion among the people by taking mindless decisions," Tulasi Reddy said. The PCC vice-president said both the TDP and YSRCP lacked clarity in achieving SCS to AP.

Tulasi Reddy also flayed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for adopting unilateral policies. He said only the Congress party would be able to protect the national integrity. Under the circumstances, there was a need for the Congress to return to power both at the Centre and the State, he said.

Party leaders Sirajuddin, S Sujata Reddy, Chandrasekhar Reddy, K Vijayabaskar and others were present.