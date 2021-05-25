Yaas Cyclone: Heavy Rains predicted in the parts of Andhra Pradesh today

The IMD scientists have forecasted heavy to very heavy rains in some parts of Andhra Pradesh today due to the impact of 'Yaas' cyclone over the eastern central Bay of Bengal. They said the cyclone, which was moving in a north-northwesterly direction, turned into a severe cyclone on Tuesday and would cross the coast between Odisha and West Bengal on the 26th of this month. Heavy rains are also expected in one or two coastal districts on Wednesday.



The winds along the Andhra Pradesh coast will reach 40-50 kmph from noon on Tuesday due to the impact of the cyclone. Similar intensity continues in many parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. On the other hand, winds will be 50-70 kmph in Uttaranchal from early morning on the 26th of this month. "The sea will be very rough along the coasts of Uttaranchal, Odisha and West Bengal on Tuesday and Wednesday," the IMD said. Heavy to very heavy rains are likely in several districts of Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim between 25-27 this month. Authorities issued warnings that the fishermen.



The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has said that flight services to Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Jharsiguda and Durgapur airports may be effected due to cyclone Yaas. Airports like Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Patna and Jamshedpur are also advised to be vigilant if the winds change. Flights to Port Blair were cancelled on Monday due to the storm.