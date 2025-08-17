Yadav takes part in Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations

Mudigubba: Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav took part in the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held at Mudigubba in Sri Sathya Sai district.

On this occasion, the Minister offered special prayers at the Sri Krishna temple, seeking blessings for the well-being of the people of the State. He prayed that citizens live in good health, peace, and happiness.

Speaking at the celebrations, Minister Yadav said, “Festivals like Janmashtami not only uphold the sanctity of our traditions but also play a vital role in strengthening social unity.”

He appreciated the spirit of the local people who actively participated in the festivities.

The celebrations in Mudigubba, marked by devotion, joy, and cultural vibrancy, created an atmosphere that reflected deep-rooted traditions and harmony among the community.

Minister Yadav further noted that such festivals serve as a reminder of India’s cultural richness and help pass on timeless values to future generations.

He expressed confidence that the collective spirit witnessed during Janmashtami celebrations in Mudigubba will remain a cherished memory for the people.

The event was attended by a large number of devotees and residents, who engaged in traditional rituals, devotional singing, and cultural activities, adding grandeur to the occasion.