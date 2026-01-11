Yanamala alleges ‘Bengaluru back office’ run by Jagan

Vijayawada: Senior TDP leader and former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Saturday alleged that former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy established a ‘back office’ in Bengaluru to orchestrate conspiracies and corrupt activities targeting Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office in Mangalagiri, Ramakrishnudu, a member of the TDP politburo, raised serious questions over Jagan’s continued stay in Bengaluru, claiming it had become the nerve centre for illegal financial and political operations.

“Bengaluru is neither Jagan’s birthplace nor his constituency. It is not his party headquarters, nor even his residence at Lotus Pond in Hyderabad. Then why is he operating out of a palace in Yelahanka?” Yanamala said, alleging that the former Chief Minister had shifted large amounts of ill-gotten wealth to the Bengaluru property.

He claimed that Jagan had used Bengaluru as a base for conspiracies even during the tenure of former chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. “Several corrupt activities were carried out from there by misusing political power, leading to a dramatic rise in Jagan’s assets,” Ramakrishnudu alleged.

Citing a recent Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report, the TDP leader claimed that the assets of Jagan Mohan Reddy and several key YSR Congress Party leaders had increased by nearly 600 per cent, which he alleged was the result of systematic corruption over the past five years. “These leaders are moving from the neo-rich category to the super-rich club by suppressing the poor and polluting democracy,” he said.

He further alleged that companies such as Jagathi Publications and Bharati Cements were products of corruption, accusing the YSRCP leadership of using power to amass wealth at the cost of public interest.