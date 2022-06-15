Yanamala alleges diversion of Central funds by Jagan government

Vijayawada : TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Tuesday accused the YSRCP government of misleading both the Centre and the people of AP on the factual position of the state finances.

Ramakrishnudu said that the state was now stuck in a severe financial crisis because of the illegalities and reckless policies of the government in the past three years. In a statement here, the TDP leader said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government resorted to constitutional violations in bringing massive loans at very high rates of interest. They were making multiple mistakes in order to correct one single mistake. Nobody was coming forward to give loans and make investments in Andhra Pradesh.

He slammed the government for taking loans beyond its eligibility. At the same time, it was diverting the Central funds at the cost of the benefit of the state. The Reserve Bank of India put sanctions on the ways and means advances due to lack of financial discipline on the part of the state government.

The TDP leader asked the YSRCP government to explain how much it was spending on the Centrally-sponsored programmes like NREGS, Agricultural Mechanisation Sub Mission, Oil Palm Mission, National Food Security Mission, Rozgar Yojana, Sadak Yojana and Jal Jeevan.

Ramakrishnudu said that the special funds allocated for the SC, STs development by the Centre were withheld as the AP government did not release its share. There was no trace of Rs 6,000 crore that was allocated for rural development under the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions. He said the Central funds were being diverted thereby causing a setback to the development and welfare.