Yanamala Ramakrishnudu fires on Jagan, says he is a reverse growth CM

Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said there was a possibility of a severe financial crisis in the state in the next five years. He alleged that with the reverse tenders, Chief Minister Jagan has took the state reverse. Yanamala said that the YSRCP government has incurred enough debts this year that takes thirty years to pay back.

He said that by 2024, the Andhra Pradesh government will have to pay Rs 1 lakh crore plus interest and principal. He said that the credit rating had dropped badly and that the goodwill of the state had gone with Jagan Mohan Reddy as chief minister. He criticized the government's Build AP and said that it is not Build AP it is Build YSRCP.

He criticized the Jagan administration for failing to review the wrongdoings and blamed CM for the damage done to Andhra Pradesh in the last 14 months.